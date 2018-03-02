Police identify 18-year-old killed in north St. Louis early Thursday

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of an 18-year-old that was shot and left for dead Thursday morning in the Ville neighborhood of North St. Louis.

Police received a call at 9 a.m. Thursday for a shooting in the 4200 block of W. Cote Brilliante Avenue. Upon arrival, police found Tramaine Pate, 18, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.

