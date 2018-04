3 shot outside downtown St. Louis club overnight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Three people were shot outside a club in downtown St. Louis overnight.

Two men, ages 27 and 28, and a 37-year-old woman were shot outside the MOOD Lounge, located at 20th and Locust, around 1 a.m. Friday, according to police. The shooting happened about a block away from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.

One man was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the knee while standing outside the club. They were taken to the hospital from the shooting scene via ambulance.

The woman called the police and told them she was taking herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip.

All three victims were listed as stable after arriving at the hospital.

Information regarding a suspect has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

