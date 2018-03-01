Staffers in Gov. Greitens office called to testify in front of grand jury

Several staff members in the Missouri Governor’s Office have been called to testify in front of a St. Louis City grand jury.

A spokesperson for the law firm Graves Garrett, LLC confirms to News 4 that the law firm is representing the staffers and that they have received subpoenas to appear in front of the grand jury.

The firm declined to say how many people they are representing or the names of the staff members.

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was indicted last week by the grand jury after Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced she would be launching an investigation into allegations against Greitens.

News 4 first reported on the Governor’s extramarital affair that occurred in 2015 and allegations that he took a photograph of his mistress in a state of undress, without her consent.

He faces a felony invasion of privacy charge and is scheduled for trial on May 14.

It’s unclear exactly when the Governor’s staff members would testify or what would be discussed in the grand jury.

A spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney’s Office has declined to discuss matters relating to the grand jury.

The spokesperson for the firm declined to comment on exactly how the firm was being paid but said that no tax dollars were being used for the staff members’ legal representation.

Todd Graves, one of the lead attorneys at the Graves Garrett firm, is also the Chair of the Missouri Republican Party.

FORMER CAMPAIGN STAFFER TALKING WITH THE CIRCUIT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE

News 4 has also learned that a former member of Governor Eric Greitens’ campaign staff, Michael Hafner, is talking with the Circuit Attorney’s Office, according to sources.

This could signal that the grand jury investigation into the Governor has widened to include other allegations beyond those involving the current invasion of privacy charge against the Governor.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

Hafner worked for Greitens’ campaign for a short time before leaving to work for an opponent.

An attorney for Hafner said Thursday that they could not comment on an ongoing investigation.

