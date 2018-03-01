Greitens' office cleared in Confide app investigation

An attorney suing Governor Eric Greitens over his use of an app that deletes text messages has subpoenaed the app for phone records.More >
Witnesses at a deadly three-alarm fire in Ellisville said the person who died was killed trying to escape out the window, not from the fire itself.More >
Arnold police confirmed the woman who was shot by her estranged husband at a shopping center in Arnold has died.More >
Attorneys defending Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens against an invasion-of-privacy charge are raising doubts about the testimony of a woman with whom he had an affair.More >
