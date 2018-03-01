Greitens' office cleared in Confide app investigation - KMOV.com

Greitens' office cleared in Confide app investigation

By Associated Press
By Lauren Trager, Investigative Reporter
Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens delivers a victory speech Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Chesterfield, Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP and KMOV.com) -- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office says it doesn't appear that Gov. Eric Greitens' staff violated records laws while using a secretive messaging app,

Greitens' office released the report Thursday. The attorney general's office confirmed the report.

Hawley launched an inquiry into Greitens' office after the Kansas City Star reported last year that Greitens and some of his staff had Confide accounts. The app deletes messages and prevents recipients from saving, forwarding, printing or taking screenshots of messages.

Five members of the governor's office told the attorney general's office that they had used Confide to discuss government-related matters. But the staffers said they only messaged about logistics, such as scheduling meetings.

The attorney general's office concluded that state law doesn't require those types of messages to be retained.

The Governor's office later released the following statement that read in part:

Today’s report by the Attorney General makes clear that the Governor’s Office follows state Sunshine and records retention laws. The Attorney General’s report confirms what the Office has said from the beginning: the Governor’s Office has never used Confide or any similar application to evade state records laws. 

