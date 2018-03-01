STLCC hosting multiple jobs fairs to help students find careers

During the month of March, St. Louis Community College is working to make sure their students and recent graduates secure jobs.

Thursday was the first day in a series of job fairs on their campuses.

More than 50 companies were on hand to try and find workers from the hundreds of people who attended.

Organizers say it’s critical to try and get jobs for all of those who are ready to work.

“It’s vitally important it gives them an opportunity to put their degree to use opportunity to network it helps the region, it helps the St. Louis area to improve economically,” said Davis Moore, Career Services Manager.

Everyone is welcome to attend and there still two remaining job fairs if you missed out today!

The fairs will be held March 8 at Meramec Campus and March 21 at the Florissant Valley campus.

