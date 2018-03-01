Missouri lawmakers working to ban pharmacy 'gag orders'

Missouri lawmakers are working to ban the so-called “Gag Orders” that prevent pharmacists from alerting patients to potential cost savings.

Right now because of company policies many pharmacists in Missouri cannot tell a patient if the actual out of pocket cost for a prescription is less than their co-pay.

A new bill would change that. Five other states banned pharmacy gag-orders. Missouri is among 12 states currently considering a ban.

