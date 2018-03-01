KMOV Submits 'Motion to Intervene' in Greitens Criminal Case

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- KMOV-TV and its parent company Meredith Corporation submitted a motion Thursday in the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis to make the criminal trial of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens and the hearings leading up to the trial more accessible to the public and media.

The governor was indicted last week, accused of taking an unauthorized photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair during a sexual encounter in the basement of his St. Louis home in March 2015, before he was elected. The indictment stems from a News 4 Investigates report in January.

The motion to intervene came after nearly a week of hearings in St. Louis that were not readily accessible to the public or media.

The motion says members of the media were not allowed access to the governor’s initial appearance, despite Missouri’s “constitutional and statutory directive for open courts.”

Citing widespread public interest in the case, the motion requests the court establish procedures to ensure reasonable advance notice is given to the media.

Joining KMOV-TV in the motion to intervene were the Associated Press, Tribune Media Company (owners of St. Louis stations KTVI and KPLR and WDAF in Kansas City), the St. Louis Business Journal and the Riverfront Times. Meredith is also representing its owned station KCTV-TV in Kansas City.