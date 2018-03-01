EMS crews respond to injured construction worker at Ballpark Village

Emergency crews responded to an accident that involved a construction worker at Ballpark Village Thursday morning.

EMS crews say that the worker fell less than 10 feet off of a ladder.

The worker was taken away from the scene in an ambulance with non-life threatening injuries according to Fire Captain Garon Mosby.

The injuries sustained by the worker are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved