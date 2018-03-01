Police: 17-year-old student made threat on Snapchat to Parkway West High School

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – There will be an additional police presence at Parkway West High School Thursday after a threat was made on social media.

Chesterfield police said at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 28, they became aware of a Snapchat post that threatened a shooting at Parkway West High School. Hours after launching an investigation, police identified the individual believed to have made the threat.

The individual, a 17-year-old student at Parkway West, was contacted by detectives and cooperated with the investigation, according to police. Detectives said they determined the student had no plan to commit a violent act and had no means to carry out the threat.

The case will be referred to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges. School went on as scheduled Thursday with an increased police presence.

Principal Jeremy Mitchell sent an email overnight stating he was made aware of a threat on social media to the high school late Wednesday night. He said after being alerted to the threat, school officials were able to pinpoint the account the threat originated from.

In his email, Mitchell said he contacted the student, their family and the Chesterfield Police Department. He also said he “fully believe[s] that students will be safe at West High” Thursday.

Around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Mitchell sent the below follow-up email regarding the threat:

This email is a follow up to the communication I sent last night regarding a threat to West High School through social media. In working with the Chesterfield Police Department, a West High student has admitted to posting this threat and is not at West High today. We take these matters very seriously and do not condone this behavior. The actions of this student are in violation of our discipline code, and the student will be held accountable within the parameters of the district’s discipline policy and the law. Please take this time to review appropriate uses of social media with your child. Again, thanks to the numerous students and families who contacted me last night. I appreciate the shared responsibility that we all have in keeping our students and staff safe.

No other information regarding the threat has been released. This story will be updated as more details are made available.

The threat at Parkway West was made on the same day an Alton, Illinois teenager was charged with disorderly conduct after telling fellow high school students he was "thinking about shooting up the school."

