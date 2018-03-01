Water main break forces Normandy to cancel classes at 2 schools Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A water main break has forced classes at two Normandy schools to be canceled Thursday.

The district said classes at Lucas Crossing Elementary and Normandy 7th-8th Grade Center were canceled due to a water main break in the area.

District officials said a fire hydrant was being replaced in the area and that resulted in a water main breaking.

