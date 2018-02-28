McCulloch calls gun laws 'lax' when announcing charges in Florissant bar shooting

The arrest of a man accused in a fatal shooting inside a Florissant sports bar has re-ignited the debate on gun laws.

Neal Myers is facing charges in the shooting death of Scott Beary and the shooting of Ryan Jacobsmeyer that happened at a Show-Me’s in Florissant. Authorities said the shooting happened after an argument over a dog's weight.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch announced charges against Myers on Tuesday. During that announcement, he called many gun laws "lax."

A man who runs an area gun store said he thinks the laws are fair when guns are used properly.

“The gun laws in Missouri are very thorough and favored for people to be able to defend themselves if they feel they are threatened for their life or their families,” said Ian McFarland.

One person told News 4 he supports setting limits on selling guns.

Missouri state lawmakers are currently debating a series of gun-related bills.

