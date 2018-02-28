De Soto resident desperate for solution to increased flooding

Flooding along the Joachim Creek has increased in recent years and grown in intensity according to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

Someone who knows that too well is Jim Brown.

“Every time it rains I get scared to death like it’s going to flood again,” Brown said.

Brown has lived near the creek for more than a decade. He said his home has flooded four times since 2013 and he lost a car to flood waters in 2016.

“No one knows what it’s like until they have to experience it themselves,” said Brown.

He also lost his wife the same night they were evacuated from their home and sent to an emergency shelter in 2013. She died from other health issues.

Now Brown is desperate for a fix to the flooding issues.

Wednesday night, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosted a workshop to kickstart finding a solution to the increased flood activity.

It partnered with the City of De Soto, Jefferson County, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Geological Survey, Citizens’ Committee for Flood Relief, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, East-West Gateway, and FEMA (Region 7).

“Over the past four years, the frequency and intensity of flash floods in the City of De Soto have increased,” said Shawn Sullivan, Strategic Planning Coordinator for the St. Louis District. “This workshop offers the public an opportunity to provide input and learn more about the floodplain management planning occurring in their community,” added Sullivan.

If you missed the meeting, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers has a survey it is asking residents near the Upper Joachim Creek Floodplain to fill out.

They plan to draft a report by October 2018 and have the final report ready with recommendations on what to do by March 2019.

The Corp of Engineers said after they make a recommendation it would be up to the city and county to carry out that plan.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.