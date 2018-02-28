Police: Man shoots woman in leg after she attempted to cut him with knife

St. Louis police are investigating a shooting that took place on South Broadway just before noon on Tuesday.

Police say a 20-year-old male got into an argument with a 19-year-old female that he knew. Early in the investigation, police discovered that the female become increasingly agree, grabbed a knife and attempted to cut the male.

Police say this is when the male displayed a firearm and shot the female in the lower leg.

According to police, the female was taken into custody and transported to a hospital where she was last listed as stable.

The investigation is ongoing.

