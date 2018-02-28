Central County Dispatch: Phone outages not impacting emergency 911 calls

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several emergency crews are experiencing phone problems on their business lines.

The exact number of emergency crews experiencing the outages is currently unknown but Central County Dispatch said the problem is not impacting emergency 911 calls.

The Hazelwood Police Department was one of the department's impacted by the phone service issues. While their non-emergency lines were down they advised callers to use a cell phone number to contact them. Just before 9 a.m., the department said their lines were working once again and callers could contact them using the regular phone number: 314-838-5000 ext. 1.

The Chesterfield Police Department said they were also having difficulty with their non-emergency phone lines but that the problem was resolved around 8 a.m.

No other details regarding the outages have been released.

