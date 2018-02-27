Missouri’s Attorney General officially running for U.S. Senate

Missouri’s Attorney General made it official Tuesday that Josh Hawley will be running for the U.S. Senate.

Hawley entered the race for the primary and possibly to face Senator Claire McCaskill in the fall.

The formality of paperwork took less than a half hour for Josh Hawley to make a decision that seemed to be in the works for months.

“It’s no secret this is a campaign I had not intended to run it’s not an office I intended to seek,” said Hawley.

Hawley says a crisis in the Middle America way of life led him to the Senate race.

“A criminal indictment, a felony indictment by a grand jury is a serious matter the criminal justice system in our state needs to proceed without regard to party or partisanship,” said Hawley referring to Governor Greiten’s indictment.

As for recent mass shootings, Hawley says he supports a ban on bump stocks and improving the background check system.

Referring to a statement he made about sex trafficking being linked to the sexual revolution of the 60’s, Hawley blamed Hollywood for exploiting women.

“This is one of the reasons I’ve been so critical of Senator McCaskill taking so much money from Hollywood,” said Hawley.

Senator McCaskill’s campaign fired back about questions over a single donor financing a big chunk of Hawley’s campaign for Attorney General.

Meanwhile, President Trump will raise money for Hawley next month in St. Louis. Hawley says he welcomes the President’s support but he didn’t answer if he’ll seek the Governor's endorsement.

