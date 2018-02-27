Trial date set in Greitens case as evidence turned over to defense

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens seen in a mugshot on February 22, 2018. (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A trial date has been set in the Governor Greitens case.

In a brief court hearing Wednesday morning in St. Louis, a May 14 trial date was set.

The prosecution asked for a November 5 trial date, but Judge Rex Burlison said due to the circumstances, the trial should be moved up, saying "I think the business of the state must be served here."

Also in court Wednesday, the defense told Burlison that they were told the picture in question does not exist.

Tuesday, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner met defense lawyers for Governor Eric Greitens in court to turn over the first round of evidence.

News 4 has learned the evidence includes about 40 pages of documents and some DVDs.

The Circuit Attorney’s office declined to comment on the specifics of the evidence, but the discovery list includes:

Request for Discovery (2 pages) Transcripts of taped recordings of P.S and K.S (47 pages) Email questions and answers for KMOV interview of P.S. (5 pages) Email of K.S to P.S. dated March 24, 2015 (1 page) Email of K.S to P.S. dated March 26, 2015 (1 page) Email of K.S. to P.S. dated July 8, 2015 (2 pages) E.G.’s statements to the public (1 DVD) Taped statements of K.S. (1 DVD) Picture of admin Contact of E.G. (1 page) Picture of K.S. (1 page) Picture of email from E.G. to K.S. dated August 25, 2015 (1 page) Picture of email of K.S. to E.G. dated Octover 20, 2015 (1 page) E.G.’s Facebook post (3 pages)

As with all of the items, it is unclear at this point what the picture mentioned in item 10 is. Greitens' attorney Ed Dowd said the photo is a professional headshot.

“This photo the prosecution references is a publicly-posted professional headshot. Given the public circumstances, this was exceptionally misleading,” Dowd said.

The defense filed two motions Tuesday, one of which questions the Circuit Attorney’s use of a private investigative firm.

Greitens has officially pleaded not guilty.

The defense declined to comment further.

The parties will meet again tomorrow at 10:00.