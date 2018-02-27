St. Louis Ambush soccer player taken to hospital after ingesting unknown substance

The St. Louis Ambush soccer team has released a statement after one of their players was taken to the hospital after ingesting an unknown substance.

In the statement, the team says they were out celebrating the end of the 2018 season at an off-site establishment. After the party ended between 11 p.m. and midnight, some individuals continued their evening at a different establishment in the St. Louis area.

The team says it was during this time one of their players was transported to a hospital after ingesting an unknown substance. The player has since been treated and released.

“We have a strict policy regarding substance use and professional conduct,” said Ambush co-owner and CEO Shelly Clark. “However, right now our number one concern is the health and safety of our Ambush family.”

