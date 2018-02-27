Police investigate shooting after man found shot in Hazelwood hotel room

Hazelwood police responded to a shots fired call at the Days Inn on North Hanley Tuesday morning around 7 a.m.

Police say a subject in a black SUV discharged a firearm. The investigation into the shots fired led to police finding a 19-year-old male in a hotel room.

The victim, who had been shot in his arm, was awake, alert, and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Although early in the investigation, police believe the victim knew his attacker. No other information on the shooter has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department’s criminal investigation team at 314-838-5000.

