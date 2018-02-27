MoDOT to close Missouri River Bridge for next 3 nights

WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Starting Tuesday, Missouri Department of Transportation crews will close the existing Route 47 Missouri River Bridge during overnight hours.

For three nights, between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., the bridge will be closed for 30 minute periods so crews can put equipment in place for the new bridge.

The work is weather permitting.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved