MoDOT making repairing potholes on I-64 in St. Louis City a top priority

MoDOT says priority number one for them currently is to patch and repair potholes that have popped up along I-64 in downtown St. Louis.

Early Monday morning, crews started repairing the potholes on eastbound I-64 near Vandeventer, they have also popped up in other spots.

The owner of Chippewa Tire in South City says calls about potholes starting picking up a few weeks ago. Damage can easily run into the hundreds of dollars.

“Two tires, a wheel alignment will be about $1,000 which is pretty dramatic for just running through a pothole,” said Mitchell Baggett at Chippewa Tire.

Many drivers told News 4 there is little they can do to avoid potholes.

Wheels are bigger, with tire sidewalls being much smaller than they used to be. When the rim of the wheel hits a pothole, it usually can’t be repaired.

To report a pothole to MoDOT, call 1-888-ASK-MODOT. To report a pothole in the city call the Citizens’ Service Bureau at 314-622-4800.

