GOP Rep: 'Didn't appreciate' Greitens' 'attack' on St. Louis prosecutor

A Missouri state representative from Ballwin spoke out Monday against Governor Eric Greiten's critique of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Garner following his felony indictment.

Greitens, in a statement Thursday, said the indictment by a St. Louis grand jury was politically motivated.

"With today’s disappointing and misguided political decision, my confidence in our prosecutorial system is shaken, but not broken," Greitens said. "I know this will be righted soon. The people of Missouri deserve better than a reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points."

In a rebuttal Monday, GOP representative Shamed Dogan said the remarks were out of line.

"I really didn't appreciate that attack on the prosecutor," Dogan said. "It's kind of odd that the governor is saying he's pro-law and order in the same sentence they're attacking the prosecutor. So I didn't like that "

Dogan was one of twelve Missouri Republicans to call for Greitens to resign.