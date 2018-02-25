Cards roll out regulars against Astros, Carpenter getting close

JUPITER, Fl. (KMOV.com) -- The defending world champs rolled into Jupiter Sunday, with a familiar face set to take the mound.

Gerrit Cole, formerly of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will throw the first few innings, matched by Miles Mikolas for the Cardinals.

It’s the first game in an MLB uniform for Mikolas since August 25, 2014, when he started and threw eight scoreless innings against the Mariners.

“It all doesn’t rest on this one start, but it’s telling us more about him,” Mike Matheny said. “He’s ready. I know he’s excited and he wants to show what he can do.”

Mikolas will have a lot of MLB-grade help in the field, as both Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham are making their spring debut. Yadier Molina will be behind the plate, and the lineup features five regulars for the Cardinals, the most so far this spring.

Carpenter getting close

Matt Carpenter, hampered by back tightness early in camp, is drawing closer to returning to action. He’s woken up the last two days feeling marked improvement, and Matheny expects his first baseman could begin fielding drills shortly.

LINEUP:

1. Dexter Fowler RF

2. Tommy Pham CF

3. Yadier Molina C

4. Marcell Ozuna DH

5. Luke Voit 1B

6. Kolten Wong 2B

7. Tyler O’Neill LF

8. Greg Garcia 3B

9. Yairo Munoz SS

Miles Mikolas P