Police ID man found shot in Berkeley Sunday morning

Police have identified the man who was killed in Berkeley early Sunday morning.

The City of Berkeley Police Department responded to a call for shots fired around 12:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of Hatina Dr. They began searching the area when they received another call for a suspicious vehicle on the same street.

When officers located the suspicious vehicle they saw a man, later identified as 35-year-old Eddie Byrd Jr. of St. Louis, inside. He was shot at least once.

Officers attempted CPR, but Byrd was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on a suspect has been given.

Berkeley Police requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department.

If you have any information, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

