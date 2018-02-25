Pi Pizzeria in Kirkwood closing after redevelopment leaves fewer than 25 parking spots

Pi Pizzeria in Kirkwood is closing its doors for good Sunday.

The owner said the restaurant lost most of its parking spaces due to a redevelopment, leaving Pi with fewer than 25 guest parking spots and no other option but to close.

"That just doesn't work for us or our guests, as there are neither street parking nor private lot options open to our guests or team for overflow parking," a post on Pi's Facebook page reads.

The Facebook post also said the restaurant building will likely be redeveloped in the near future.

However, there is some good news for pizza fans. Pi is searching to relocate, and the Facebook post reads they "hope to have another home nearby soon."

Even more good news? Pi is launching a new delivery program in the coming weeks.

Pi's Kirkwood location has been open for nine years. The restaurant's first location opened on the Delmar Loop 10 years ago.

Pi Pizzeria has four other locations (other than Kirkwood) in the St. Louis area: Delmar Loop, Central West End, MX Downtown, and a carry-out-only location in Chesterfield.

Customers can still enjoy pizza at the Kirkwood location through Sunday night.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.