Illinois town has the same name as fictional nation in Black Panther

The popularity of the blockbuster hit Black Panther is causing a problem for a town in Illinois.

The fictional African nation in Black Panther is named Wakanda. The Illinois town is also named Wauconda -- spelled differently but pronounced the same way.

City leaders in Wauconda said they have received multiple calls because of the movie.

One caller grilled the executive assistant to the mayor, asking where the town hides its "vibranium," a fictional metal from the movie known for its super strength.

Another caller reportedly called to confirm the town's pronunciation, then shouted, "Wakanda forever!"

There has also been a suggestion to change the town's high school mascot to a Black Panther. However, the school's principal said the current mascot, a bulldog, will remain in place.

