University City High School student posts video with toy gun, charged with making terrorist threats

A student from University City High School is charged with making terrorist threats after posting a video online with a toy gun.

Paul Davis, 17, of University City is charged with one count of making terrorist threats, which is a class A misdemeanor.

The University City Police Department was notified Wednesday by the high school's staff that a current student had posted a video online in which he made threats. The video showed Davis holding what was believed to be a gun.

Police said officers immediately located Davis and took him into custody.

The weapon was later found out to be a toy gun. Police said Davis admitted to making the video as a joke.

Davis was issued a summons to appear in court.

