No injuries after electrical fire in SLU dorm

No one was injured after an electrical fire broke out in a Saint Louis University (SLU) dorm early Saturday morning.

SLU officials said the fire was in the lower level of the Marchetti West dorm. "Some of that smoke went up the stairwell, set up the fire alarm system," said Kent Porterfield, VP of Student Development for SLU. The building was evacuated and students were moved to Busch Student Center. "It just wasn't very nice weather to have them outside, so we tried to relocate them as quickly as we could," said Porterfield.

The electrical fire caused smoke to fill the staircase, but officials said there is no other damage besides an electrical panel that will need replacing. "You could probably smell it a little bit in the building, but there was not any exposed fire or any obvious problem," said Porterfield.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Power in the dorm was out for about five hours. "It was 3am. We didn't exactly know what was going on," said Elizabeth Adams, a SLU student who was evacuated.

Students were allowed back in the dorm around 9 a.m. Ameren restored power shortly afterward.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, and the cause is under investigation.

