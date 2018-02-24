Man shot in back near St. Louis police station

A man was shot in the back early Saturday morning in downtown St. Louis.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 1900 block of Locust St., which is in the same block as the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department station.
Police said the male victim arrived at an area hospital and is in stable condition.
