Two men shot, injured in North City

Two men were shot and injured in North St. Louis Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. near Natural Bridge Ave. and Euclid Ave. in the Penrose neighborhood.

Police said the two men, both in their 20s, arrived at an area hospital by private conveyance and were both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims are in stable condition.

