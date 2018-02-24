Police ID 54-year-old man struck, killed in South City Friday night

A pedestrian was hit by a car and killed in South St. Louis late Friday night in the Bevo neighborhood.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police report the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. near Morganford Rd. and Gravois Ave.

According to police, Muhamed Suljic, 54, was hit by a vehicle that was driving northeast on Morganford. The impact of the collision pushed Suljic into the southwest lanes of the roadway, where he was hit by two other vehicles.

Suljic was unconscious when he was taken to an area hospital. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

All three drivers that hit Suljic remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.