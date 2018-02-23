Local teen asks best friend with Down Syndrome to prom

A student from University City High School is charged with making terrorist threats after posting a video online with a toy gun.More >
A student from University City High School is charged with making terrorist threats after posting a video online with a toy gun.More >
Two men were sentenced Friday in the shooting of a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant in July 2015.More >
Two men were sentenced Friday in the shooting of a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department sergeant in July 2015.More >
Authorities are searching for a Corvette that was stolen out of Franklin County.More >
Authorities are searching for a Corvette that was stolen out of Franklin County.More >
All northbound lanes of I-44/55 were briefly closed near the Poplar Street Bridge due to an accident on Friday.More >
All northbound lanes of I-44/55 were briefly closed near the Poplar Street Bridge due to an accident on Friday.More >