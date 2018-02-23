New information about investigators in Greitens probe

Tuesday, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner met defense lawyers for Governor Eric Greitens in court to turn over the first round of evidence.

Tuesday, Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner met defense lawyers for Governor Eric Greitens in court to turn over the first round of evidence.

Trial date set in Greitens case as evidence turned over to defense

Trial date set in Greitens case as evidence turned over to defense

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The legal and legislative wheels are turning after Thursday's bombshell announcement of a criminal indictment against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

“Just because we've not seen something like this doesn't mean it isn't a crime,” said Kristi Flint, a former prosecutor who now works as a defense attorney.

Legal experts agree there isn't a ton of case law in Missouri on invasion of privacy cases. The statute, for both misdemeanors and felonies, has only been charged a little less than 300 times in the entire state in the last 15 years.

Governor Eric Greitens was charged Thursday after a grand jury found probable cause.

The indictment claims he took a picture of his mistress undressed and transmitted it in a way that allowed access via a computer.

A lot rides on the testimony of the woman in question, according to Flint.

“It’s absolutely necessary if the Circuit Attorney wants to get a guilty verdict, her testimony is absolutely necessary, her cooperation is absolutely necessary,” Flint said.

Now, though, News 4 is learning more about Enterra, LLC, the out-of-office investigative firm that is assisting the Circuit Attorney with the investigation.

News 4 obtained a copy of the contract between the Michigan-based firm and the prosecutor---signed by private investigator William Tisaby on January 18, 2018, eight days after News 4 first broke the news of the allegations.

The Circuit Attorney has agreed to pay $250 an hour for "Enterra" to provide consulting advice to the Circuit Attorney's office and conduct an independent criminal investigation of the governor.

A spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney's office says they have used external people to help with investigations in the past.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told News 4 his department was not asked to investigate the Governor.

“I guess the circuit attorney has the right to do an investigation as she sees fit,” Chief Hayden said. “I was just saying I’d never seen anything like that before in my 31 years.”

News 4 does not know yet how many hours the team has worked or billed for the investigation.

Meanwhile, News 4 has asked for interviews with attorneys for both Greitens and the victim, but have not heard back.

Greitens’ next day in court is March 16.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.