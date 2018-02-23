St. Louis Board of Alderman pass bill to create "buffer zone" around Planned Parenthood

The St. Louis Board of Alderman passed a bill that will create an eight-foot "buffer zone" around the driveways of Planned Parenthood.

Bill Board 34 would allow patients and staff accessing the clinic to be within the buffer zone but would block protesters from entering the buffer zone.

The bill does not prevent protesters from using public sidewalks or public streets.

Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri Jesse Lawder said the bill will improve the safety of patients, staff, volunteers and protesters.

"We are supportive of first amendment rights, and we believe this bill protects those rights, while also allowing those entering and exiting our center a safe path to do so," Lawder said in a statement.

