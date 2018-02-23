More I-44 roadwork has begun, adding to the traffic headache through December

MoDOT has started more work on Interstate 44, prompting them to encourage drivers who use the interstate to commute to downtown St. Louis to search for an alternate route, especially during rush hour.

MoDOT shifted westbound lanes onto the eastbound side of I-44 between Arsenal and Grand March 18. Eventually, one lane in each direction will be closed.

Crews will be working to replace several bridges on that stretch, including the Kingshighway bridge. The project will be completed in late 2019.

The first I-44 project began March 7, when MoDOT began work on the renovation of the eastbound I-44 bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad at the St. Louis City limits. The bridge replacement will be between Murdoch Ave. and River Des Peres. The ramp from Shrewsbury to east I-44 will be closed and drivers will also have shifted lanes during construction.

Crews closed two westbound lanes on I-44 between Jamieson and Shrewsbury. Those westbound lanes along I-44 in Shrewsbury are not expected to reopen until December 2018.

Crews closed the ramp from Shrewsbury to eastbound I-44 and one lane on eastbound I-44. They will then shift the remaining three lanes of traffic onto westbound I-44, for the remainder of the project.

"We encourage drivers that regularly use that section of I-44 to start looking at some of their other options now," MoDOT Assistant District Engineer Bill Schnell said. "For some, adjusting the time of their commute may be an option, or talking to their company about telecommuting options. Others may want to consider alternate routes to get around the construction."

The bridge work between Kingshighway and 39th Street includes rehabilitating the Union Pacific Railroad, Vandeventer and Tower Grove Bridges and replacing the Kingshighway, Thurman and 39th Street Bridges. One I-44 lane in both directions will be closed around the clock, and several ramps and cross streets will also be impacted.

Below is a full list of 2018 roadway construction around the St. Louis region from MoDOT:

(Note: * = around-the-clock lane closures)

Interstate 44

*I-44 bridge improvements between Kingshighway and 39th Street. (St. Louis City) It includes rehabilitating the Union Pacific Railroad, Vandeventer and Tower Grove bridges and replacing the Kingshighway, Thurman and 39th Street bridges. During this project, crews will also replace the pedestrian bridge over the interstate between the Edwards overpass and Kingshighway. One I-44 lane in both directions will be closed around the clock, and several ramps and cross streets will be impacted during the work.The project starts in early 2018 and will be completed in late 2019.

*I-44 bridge and pavement rehabilitation between Murdoch and the River Des Peres. (St. Louis County) This project replaces the eastbound bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. During construction, the ramp from Shrewsbury to eastbound I-44 will be closed in early spring 2018. Drivers will have shifted lanes – three eastbound and two westbound – during the project. The project has begun. The bridge project will be completed in late 2018, while final resurfacing will be complete in late spring 2019.

I-44 pavement repairs and resurfacing from east of Murdoch Avenue to Route 141. (St. Louis County) Work will be complete by the end of 2018.

*I-44 Meramec River Bridge replacement. (St. Louis County) This project replaces the eastbound and westbound I-44 bridges just west of I-270 over the Meramec. Replaces the bridges on the ramps between I-44 and eastbound and westbound Watson Road. Work starts on the westbound I-44 bridge in late 2018. Drivers can expect lane and ramp closures and shifted traffic lanes by fall 2018. The project continues through 2021.

I-44 bridge replacement between Route 100 and Route 50. (Franklin County) Replace the eastbound I-44 bridge over Route 50 in Franklin County. Crews will start work in March by building out the median and shifting traffic. Lanes will be narrowed but one lane will be open at all times. Most lane closures will be during off-peak hours. There will likely need to be a full closure at some point to set girders and demo the old bridge. In addition, crews will replace the bridge for St. Mary’s Road over I-44 this summer. Drivers can expect off-peak lane closures and some overnight closures for demolition and to set girders.

I-44 pavement improvements between Route 30 and the Crawford County line. (Franklin County) One lane closed during off-peak times. Work starts this summer and ends in the fall of 2019.

Interstate 55

I-55 from Route A to the Ste. Genevieve County line. (Jefferson County) Rehabilitation of 21 bridges over northbound and southbound I-55, as well as pavement and guardrail improvements on I-55. The work will continue through 2018. There will be overnight and weekend lane closures for much of the year as crews work to rehab the bridges. No full closures are expected. The zipper merge is encouraged on this project.

Interstate 64

*I-64 Poplar Street Bridge widening. (St. Louis City) This project adds an eastbound lane to the Poplar Street Bridge, adds a second lane to the NB I-55 ramp, and extends the 6th Street ramp into Illinois. Work will also overlay the eastbound lanes and repaint the bridge. Work has begun and should be complete in spring 2019.

I-64 Resurfacing and ramp work between Sarah and the Poplar Street Bridge. (St. Louis City) This project removes and replaces the driving surface between Sarah and 21st Street. It also includes resurfacing on the ramps at Market, Forest Park and Grand. Another project in the area renovates several ramps on I-64. Work includes the westbound exit ramp at 9th Street; the westbound entrance ramps at Broadway, 10th Street and 14th Street; and the eastbound exit ramps at 6th Street, 11th Street and 14th Street. The work will require ramp closures and traffic will be detoured during ramp closures. Work begins in spring 2018 and will be complete by the fall.

I-64 interchange updates at I-70/Route 61. (St. Charles County) This project makes pavement and bridge improvements at the interchange. Drivers can expect off-peak lane closures. Work runs from spring to fall 2018.

Interstate 70

I-70 Pavement improvements from Springdale Ave. to Union Blvd. (city limits). (St. Louis County) This is a 2-year project that will include nightly lane closures.

I-70 relocation of interchange ramps at Route U (Lucas-Hunt). (St. Louis County) This project will be completed in the summer and will include full ramp closures in the interchange.

I-70 from Woodlawn to TR Hughes. (St. Charles County) Interchange, outer road and sidewalk improvements. Off-peak lane closures on the interstate but could be some around-the-clock closures on arterials. Starts spring and ends summer 2019.

Interstate 270

I-270 at I-70 and Route 180. (St. Louis County) Pavement repairs on the ramps at the I-70/I-270/Route 180 interchange. This project will begin this fall and will include some full weekend ramp closures.

*I-270 bridge rehabilitation between Dorsett and I-70. (St. Louis County) This project will include up to two lanes closed in each direction and will last all summer.

I-270 pavement repairs and resurfacing between Route 100 and I-55. (St. Louis County) Work will be complete by the end of 2018.

Other state routes

Route 61 from Granville Drive to Route P. (St. Charles County) There are several proposed safety improvements along the two-and-a-half mile stretch that include:

Removing the Route P and Peine Road crossovers and replacing them with one interchange to serve both roads.

Converting the Grothe Road crossover to a right-in/right-out intersection and extending the merge lanes on Route 61.

Converting both Granville Drive crossings to a right-in/right out intersection and extending the southbound Route 61 right turn lane at the eastern Granville Drive crossing.

Work will be completed in the summer of 2018. There will be weekend and overnight lane closures.

Route 47 Missouri River Bridge. (Franklin County) The project began in late summer 2016 and will be completed in late 2018, with the old bridge demolished in 2019. Off-peak lane closures will continue during this work.

Route 340 improvements from Chesterfield Parkway East /West to south of I-64. (St. Louis County) Extend the southbound auxiliary lane between the I-64 eastbound and westbound ramps. Extend the northbound left turn lane to westbound I-64 further to the south. Adds turn lanes at Chesterfield Parkway East and West and replaces the signals at those intersections. Adds a right turn lane on the westbound I-64 ramp to Route 340. Will be complete in late 2018.

