Trump signs bill into law to rename Gateway Arch

The National Park Service has announced an official name change for the biggest attraction in St. Louis.

The Jefferson National Expansion Memorial will now be known as Gateway Arch National Park.

Legislation to change the park's name was introduced to the U.S. Senate last summer. The bill was passed by the U.S. Senate Dec. 21 and passed by the U.S. House of Representatives Feb. 7.

President Donald Trump signed the bill into law Feb. 22.

According to the National Park Service, the reason for the name change is to make it more clear to visitors that the area is a national park and that it is home to the Gateway Arch.

Superintendent at the Gateway Arch National Park Mike Ward said the name Jefferson National Expansion Memorial was established long ago but was never a hit with visitors.

"We hope this new name will best reflect the magnificent renovations and visitor experience we will unveil in a few months," Ward said.

