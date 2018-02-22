Mo. Democrats want Greitens out after indictment

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens delivers the annual State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Some Democratic lawmakers are calling on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign or be impeached following his indictment on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty said Thursday that Greitens should consider resigning. She said it "will be extremely difficult for him to effectively do his job with a felony indictment hanging over his head."

Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed called on Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson to begin impeachment proceedings against Greitens. Richardson had no immediate comment.

Greitens has acknowledged having an extramarital affair in 2015.

The indictment from a St. Louis grand jury accuses Greitens of photographing a fully or partially nude woman and transmitting that image.

His attorney Edward Dowd Jr. called the criminal charges "baseless and unfounded" and said Greitens is innocent.