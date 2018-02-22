Mo. House GOP leaders on Greitens: 'We will carefully examine the facts'

Missouri House Speaker Todd Richardson, Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr and Floor Leader Rob Vescovo have said a group of legislators will investigate allegations of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens was indicted on one count felony count of invasion of privacy Thursday.

Greitens is accused of knowingly taking a photograph of a woman in a "state of full or partial nudity without the knowledge and consent" of that woman. The indictment also read that the woman had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

In a recording made by the woman’s ex-husband, she says she had an affair with Greitens and that he took a compromising photo of her at his home. She also says he threatened to use the photo as blackmail if she spoke about the affair.

Greitens has admitted to the affair but has denied other allegations connected to it.

In a statement, the Richardson, Haahr, and Vesco said:

“We will carefully examine the facts contained in the indictment and answer the question as to whether or not the governor can lead our state while a felony case moves forward. The people of Missouri deserve no less. We will begin the process of tasking a group of legislators to investigate these serious charges.”

In January, several Republicans called on Greitens to resign.

Greitens attorney Edward Dowd has called the indictment “baseless and unfounded.” He later released the following statement:

“We welcome reviewing this issue with the independent, bipartisan committee of the Missouri House of Representatives. For 40 years as an attorney for the public and for private litigants, I have never seen anything like this. The charges are unfounded and baseless. The Governor is absolutely innocent. Not only is he presumed innocent – he is innocent. This whole investigation is completely unusual. This statute has never been used like this in Missouri history. In unprecedented fashion, the Circuit Attorney circumvented the local police force and hired her own investigators - we attempted to meet with the Circuit Attorney and make the Governor available to discuss the issues. They refused. She proceeded to file an indictment that has no facts. We will work with the committee. We will be deposing witnesses and will be happy to share information with you with the Court’s permission.”

