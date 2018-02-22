Grand jury indicts two US Postal workers from Belleville and Godfrey, Ill

A federal grand jury for the Southern District of Illinois has indicted two former United States Postal workers in separate incidents.

The first indictment, Brianna N. Burrage, 22, of Belleville, Illinois, was charged with unlawful delay of mail while working at a Belleville post office.

The indictment alleged that in September 2017, Burrage failed to deliver thousands of pieces of mail by placing them in large trash bags in her personal vehicle over a several week period.

The other indictment charged Amber J. Brawley, 36, of Godfrey, Illinois with theft and embezzlement of mail while working at a Godfrey post office.

Brawley's indictment alleged that in August 2017, she stole items from the United States mail and converted the contents of the mail for her own use.

Burrage and Brawley both face up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

