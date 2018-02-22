Ramp from I-270 to WB I-44 closed after oversized load slipped o - KMOV.com

Ramp from I-270 to WB I-44 closed after oversized load slipped off roadway

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
(KMOV) (KMOV)

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The ramp from Interstate 270 to westbound Interstate 44 is closed after an oversized load slipped off the road Thursday afternoon.

The Sunset Hills Police Department is asking for drivers to choose another route while they work on pulling it out.

It is unknown when the ramp will reopen.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly