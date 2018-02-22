MetroLink service partially restored between Forest Park-DeBaliviere, Grand stations

MetroLink service has been partially restored between the Forest Park-DeBaliviere and Grand Stations.

Shuttles were used to transport passengers between the Red and Blue Line between Forest Park-Debaliviere, Central West End and Grand MetroLink stations after a power outage around 9:45 a.m. Riders in the area may have experienced delays up to one hour.

Just after 11 a.m., service was partially restored between the stops and trains were operating on one track at the Central West End Station. MetroLink officials said passengers should expect delays of 10 to 15 minutes on the system until further notice.

