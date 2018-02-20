18-year-old struck, killed while walking in Ballwin

An 18-year-old man has been identified as the pedestrian struck and killed by a car in Ballwin Tuesday night.

Firefighters say the incident happened near the intersection of Manchester and Old Ballwin Road around 8:00 p.m.

Authorities say Matthew Carlile, 18, of Ellisville, MO, was immediately transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with authorities. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

