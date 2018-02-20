Man charged after multiple guns, explosives found in car on Fox High School campus

A man was charged in connection after multiple guns were found on the Fox High School campus. (Credit: KMOV)

Newsletter that was sent to parents in the school district regarding the suspicious vehicle found Tuesday (Credit: Fox High School)

Dustin Lockwood was charged after multiple guns and suspicious items were found in a car on the Fox High School parking lot Feb. 20.

The district said someone noticed a car that seemed out of place on the parking lot around 4 p.m., close to dismissal time. Someone also noticed a rifle in the back seat.

School officials then looked inside the black 2001 Toyota Corolla and saw what appeared to be a rifle case and found a rifle, handgun and other suspicious items.

Police said the 24-year-old driver was at the school to pick up a relative. He was taken into custody. Police do not believe he intended to do anything with the guns.

After a search of the vehicle, officials located a .22 caliber rifle, .22 caliber revolver, multiple spent shell casting throughout the vehicle, a suspected homemade silencer, and multiple bags of explosives, multiple knives, a machete, and other suspicious items.

Police and the ATF were called to the scene.

Officials also searched Lockwood's home and seized additional items.

The next morning, the suspect was still in custody and the case had been turned over the FBI and ATF for federal prosecution.

About a week after Lockwood was arrested, his attorney told News 4 the explosive materials found in his trunk were used for a home fireworks display. The attorney also said journals found in the car point to planning a wedding event, not an attack.

If convicted, the charge of possession of a firearm in a school carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Charge of possession of a silencer carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The case is being investigated by the ATF, Arnold PD, St. Louis County Bomb Squad and the Jefferson County Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney General Rodney H. Holmes is handling the case for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Lockwood is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

All after-school activities were canceled after the items were found in the car and all students and staff were sent home.

"I was a little on the panicked side yesterday, I felt he was probably okay, but you don't know how the kids feel when you can't reach them. That's the scary part." said parent Mary Burton.

Principal Dr. Ryan Sherp released the following statement about the incident:

Dear Fox High School Families, I want to update you on the situation regarding a suspicious vehicle being investigated by the Arnold Police Department on our campus this afternoon. In an abundance of caution and in accordance with safety protocols and directive from law enforcement officials, all afternoon and evening activities on the Fox Campus are canceled and our buildings will remain evacuated with the exception of law enforcement. The safety and security of our students, staff and the security of our building remains our top priority. As soon as we are allowed by law enforcement to communicate further we will update you with more details.

About a week ago, a 16-year-old Fox High student was arrested for telling his peers to be sick from school, threatening to bring a gun and explosives to class.

