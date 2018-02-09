Eat-Rite diner to re-open Thursday, new owners say - KMOV.com

Eat-Rite diner to re-open Thursday, new owners say

Eat-Rite Diner in downtown St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV) Eat-Rite Diner in downtown St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)
The new owners of the Eat-Rite Diner say they are planning to re-open the restaurant on April 5.

Joel and Shawna Holtman purchased the diner located in downtown St. Louis.

It closed in October because of problems with the structure of the building.

Thursday is also the day of the Cardinals' home opener.

