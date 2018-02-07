Days after daughter's murder in St. Louis, a California woman is pleading for help

"Losing my daughter, it's just more than I can fathom right now," said Elizabeth Totten.

During a video call with News 4, the California resident said she is torn up about her daughter's death. Forty-two-year-old Genna Clements was driving down Claxton Street in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood a week ago with her boyfriend when a second car pulled up and shots were fired.

"I am still upset and mad, but I'm not angry at the person who did this because I'm not here on this earth to judge anybody," said Totten. "Their time will come, I'm a firm believer in what goes around comes around."

Clements was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have yet to share her boyfriend's identity but said the 32-year-old is still listed in critical, unstable condition.

"As soon as I can see my daughter, then I'll have some closure," said Totten. "Until I see her, I won't have any closure."

Totten told News 4 seeing her daughter and handling her funeral arrangements won't be an easy task because of her fixed income.

"$1,500 is what it would cost to have her cremated," said Totten. "That's a lot for me to deal with, I don't even make $20,000 a year to live on."

The family's set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Totten's flight from California to St. Louis and other costs.

"I just hope that I can get enough to get me back there to do what I have to do," said Totten.

Mary Connor considers herself one of Clements' best friends because of all the times the two spent together over the past decade.

"She was like a sister to me and I wish she was still here," Connor said.

She told News 4 she can't wrap her head around who would've wanted to take Clements' life.

"Why? Why did she get shot? Why did it have to be her? That's the question we want answered," said Connor.

Totten told News 4 she plans on making the trip to St. Louis later this month.

Police say the gunman remains unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

To donate to help Totten cover traveling and funeral costs, click here.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved