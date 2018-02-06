Hazelwood man discovers late father's motorcycle on Craigslist, buys it

A Hazelwood man has bought his late father’s motorcycle back after finding it on Craigslist.

John Long’s father committed suicide in 2015 and the bike was sold as the estate was divided up. For Long, the bike gives him fond memories of his dad who isn’t around to share them.

“I was raised by hippie bikers. He loved bikes and tattoos so I have fond memories of him telling stories of him riding,” Long said.

Long never imagined he’d see the motorcycle again, but while he was scrolling through Craigslist he found it listed for sale. His dad had a custom paint job of the Led Zeppelin’s Watchman so he knew he found the right wheels, but now fear has set in that he won’t be able to get it back.

“Terrified to be the one to get it and knowing I can't afford it on my own. I'm a cook at a bar in Hazelwood so that's not an option,” said Long.

Long has a car he’s trying to sell and started a GoFundMe page to start raising money. He said he hoped those two things plus his tax return will total the $8,700 price-tag.

The seller has told Long he would wait to sell the motorcycle for now so he could try and raise the money.

“It would mean the world to me, to keep and cherish and hopefully be able to pass down to my son,” Long added.

Enough money was raised through the GoFundMe and others sources, allowing Long to buy the motorcycle back.

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.