Man, 21, accused of murdering St. Louis woman in January

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 21-year-old man is in custody in connection with a double shooting that left a woman dead in St. Louis’ Mark Twain neighborhood in January.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Claxton before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 20. The 32-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, later identified as Genna Clements, were in a car when the occupants of a second vehicle fired shots at them, police said.

Clements was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition.

About two months after the shooting, William Pearson was arrested in connection with the crime. He has been charged with murder first, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of tampering with evidence.

