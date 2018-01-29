Suspect in deadly Florissant crash had BAC twice legal limit, police say

Tiewyon Wiley, 45, of North County is charged with DWI - death of another. Credit: Florissant PD

A man is facing charges in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed one person and left two others injured in Florissant in January.

Tiewyon Wiley, 45, of North County is charged with DWI - death of another.

The crash happened at 9:00 p.m. on January 28 in the 200 block of New Florissant Road.

Authorities say Wiley was driving north on the wrong side of the road when he hit another car head-on.

Kaelynn Fudge-Travis, who was inside the other car, was killed. Police say Wiley was traveling between 80-100 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

Wiley had a blood-alcohol level of the .176 at the time of the crash, police say.,

