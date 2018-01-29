Suspect in deadly Florissant crash had BAC twice legal limit, po - KMOV.com

Suspect in deadly Florissant crash had BAC twice legal limit, police say

Posted: Updated:
Tiewyon Wiley, 45, of North County is charged with DWI - death of another. Credit: Florissant PD Tiewyon Wiley, 45, of North County is charged with DWI - death of another. Credit: Florissant PD
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -

A man is facing charges in connection with a wrong-way crash that killed one person and left two others injured in Florissant in January.

Tiewyon Wiley, 45, of North County is charged with DWI - death of another.

The crash happened at 9:00 p.m. on January 28 in the 200 block of New Florissant Road.

Authorities say Wiley was driving north on the wrong side of the road when he hit another car head-on.

Kaelynn Fudge-Travis, who was inside the other car, was killed.  Police say Wiley was traveling between 80-100 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

Wiley had a blood-alcohol level of the .176 at the time of the crash, police say.,

Copyright 2018 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

  • LocalMore>>

  • Group works to restore parts of historic Clemens House damaged by fire

    Group works to restore parts of historic Clemens House damaged by fire

    Friday, March 16 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:10:06 GMT
    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOVA handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOV
    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOVA handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore the Clemens House, a piece of north St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago. Credit: KMOV

    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore a piece of North St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago.

    More >

    A handful of St. Louis residents are working to restore a piece of North St. Louis history damaged in a massive fire almost a year ago.

    More >

  • Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at 1 location

    Schnucks issues recall of ground beef sold at 1 location

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:49:18 GMT
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)
    (Credit: KMOV)(Credit: KMOV)

    Schnucks has issued a recall for fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers location.

    More >

    Schnucks has issued a recall for fresh ground beef purchased at its Mid Rivers location.

    More >

  • St. Charles County volunteers work to support and protect firefighters

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:31 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:31:31 GMT
    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOVWhile firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOV
    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOVWhile firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal of the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. Credit: KMOV

    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal behind the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. 

    More >

    While firefighters in St. Charles County are working to protect you, volunteers are working to support them. That’s the goal behind the Community Assistance Program Rehab 95 organization. 

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly