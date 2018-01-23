Officers find body of missing Alton woman

Law enforcement officers have found the body of 39-year-old, Adria Hatten, who has been missing since January 19.

Police say the death is suspicious but do not suspect foul play at this time and will continue to investigate the scene of where the body was found.

"Suspicious in the fact that her car was found in a muddy field in a remote area, that makes her death suspicious," said Major Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, "It just implies that it's not normal for that to happen, so we label that suspicious."

Major Connor says they believe Hatten died alone, but will not rule out anything until the autopsy is complete.

Hatten's body was found inside Horseshoe Lake State Park near a body of water. An official cause of death is unknown at this point. The autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, January 31.

Deputies have been searching a 5,000 acre area since the weekend, but they were able to refocus and narrow their search down Monday night when they found a piece of her clothing. Illinois State Police air patrol first discovered her body from a helicopter, laying in thick brush.

Searchers on Saturday told News 4 they uncovered burnt blue jean material and a medicine bottle they believed could be associated with Hatten.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office determined that the medicine bottle is associated to Hatten.

Hatten was last seen at a friend's house in Wood River the morning of Jan. 21.

Hatten’s white 2013 Ford Focus was found abandoned in a muddy field in Madison, Illinois Jan. 24. Her body was discovered just under 2 miles from where her abandoned car was found.

Police said she was last seen wearing an aqua colored V-neck tee shirt, blues jeans and brown calve high-heeled boots.

Police still are looking for tips to lead to help close this case, especially from people who saw her on Sunday, Jan. 21. If you have any information on this investigation officers would still like you to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-6087 or 618-296-3000.

