Civil Rights icon: Trump's profane comments about immigrants were 'despicable'

A civil rights icon who also served as Ambassador to the United Nations spoke to News 4 about disparaging comments President Donald Trump reportedly made about Haiti and African countries.

During a meeting with several senators in the Oval Office, President Trump reportedly questioned why the US would accept more immigrants from "s***hole countries."

Andrew Young was the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during President Jimmy Carter's administration. He's seen a lot of foreign lands, shaken hands with people who look nothing like him and believes America owes a huge debt to Haiti.

"It's not a little S***-hole nation. It is a nation that helped keep America free at a time when we were very weak," said Young.

Young recalls the leader of the Haitian Revolution keeping the U.S. and France from going to war in the late 1700s.

"We have very little appreciation for Haiti and have never treated Haiti right. So, it's not just President Trump who doesn't understand that," added Young.

The former ambassador spoke to News 4 while at an Urban League of St. Louis event on Friday.

"America is first in service, first in human rights and first in making peace on Earth. America has never been a bully. Or, we shouldn't have been," added Young.

The group honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for his fight for equality, and also awarded motivational speaker and TV Judge Glenda Hatchett its Legal Legend Award.

"Dr. King challenged us to talk about the community. The community of people without regard to race, class, culture or religion," said Judge Hatchett.

Judge Hatchett adds, "The comments yesterday, by President Trump, were absolutely, absolutely disgusting."

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin insists he heard the president's comments, saying reports of what he said were accurate.

"You've seen the comments in the press. I've not read one of them that's inaccurate. To no surprise, the president started tweeting this morning, denying that he used those words. It is not true. He said these hateful things and he said them repeatedly," said Sen. Durbin.

President Trump tweeted he never said anything derogatory about Haitians, other than Haiti is a very poor and troubled country.

