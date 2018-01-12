Pregnant woman critically injured in North City accident - KMOV.com

Pregnant woman critically injured in North City accident

A pregnant woman was critically injured in an accident that occurred on I-70 in north St. Louis on Friday night.

The accident happened on eastbound I-70 near Adelaide around 9:30 p.m.

Another person suffered serious injuries, firefighters said.

Other details weren’t immediately known.

